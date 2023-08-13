Is what we have today the best we can hope for in the economy? That is a pressing question for Latin America and China. The fate of the 2,000 million people who live in the Asian giant and in the Latin American continent depends on the answer.

For thirty years, until the middle of the last decade, there was a strong coupling between the advanced economies and China; and in this century, between China and Latin America. The keys to the first coupling were the massive investment of the developed world in China and the transfer of technology, which raised its productive capacity on a par with the best in the world.

For the second coupling, ours with China, the key was the massive demand for raw materials to supply the Chinese transformation industry, feed its immense population and guarantee its energy sources, which boosted Latin American income.

Those two virtuous couplings peaked around 2015. Since then, a decoupling of China and the United States has begun. Latin America remains tied to a China that is growing slowly, with which we can expect little from the economy in the coming years.

Part of the pessimism regarding China stems from the cooling of US trade, technology and investment relations, led by Trump and maintained by Biden; and his support for the call reshoringor relocation, of production to its territory and to closer geographies, such as Mexico.

The Chinese are clear that overcoming this challenge posed by the US is linked to technology, especially that dedicated to information management. The great battle of the decoupling of the US and China is being fought in the semiconductor industry and in technological innovation, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, etc.

Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping stated in October 2022 that innovation is the paramount force to lead China’s development and modernization. He proposed solving the semiconductor bottleneck and consolidating control of technology policy. As a result, the Communist Party created the “Central Commission for Science and Technology” and the government reorganized the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Australian Institute for Strategic Policy sees that China would have passed the West on 37 of the 44 technologies it monitors, from defense, space, robotics, energy, environment, biotech, artificial intelligence, advanced materials and quantum technology.

In addition, China owns many of the metals for the energy transition and 70% of its processing. For the OECD, China reached the average country of that organization in terms of spending on research and development. It invests 2.4% of GDP, more than the European Union, but less than the United States (3.5%).

As a result, the United States announced in 2022 that it was restricting China’s access to high-end semiconductors and the tools to make them. The Netherlands and Japan, which possess key chip-making technologies, joined the effort. The goal is to keep China behind in absolute, not just relative, terms in semiconductors and other critical technologies, argues Bert Hoffman of the World Bank and the National University of Singapore.

These are not China’s only obstacles. Something can also be attributed to the efficiency of the market vs. that of the State. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology suffered a debacle with a large fund that sought to boost its chip industry that ended in waste and corruption. Politicians do not stand out for knowing a lot about science or for having an aim in selecting projects.

Apart from the technological gap with the West, China currently has other problems to solve: 1) its economy grew only 0.8% in the second quarter of 2023; 2) he mishandled COVID, lengthened the quarantines and delayed his recovery; 3) local governments have a large debt; 4) the modified one-child policy had tremendous demographic consequences; 5) faces the end of the construction bubble, which left many new neighborhoods empty; 6) aging will lead to 200 million Chinese leaving the labor force in the next 30 years; and 7) it has already exhausted a good part of its dividend of population displacement towards the exporting East.

It is not easy to get out of that situation. To boost the economy, Xi Jinping has a package of fiscal reforms, to the financial sector, the labor market, the pension system and the cadastre system, with which he hopes to return to growth between 5% and 6% per year.

As Hoffman affirms, in the midst of an adverse environment, China returns to a development model that is more state-driven, but detrimental for the long term. Time will tell if these reforms will be effective in overcoming the problems and if they manage to keep up with the US and the West. Technology will remain the crucial field of strategic competition.

China may remain, like several Latin American countries, entangled in the so-called middle-income trap. To use an everyday simile, that trap is what happens to a family that has risen to the middle class, managed to buy an apartment and a car, and pay for their children’s college. But after an enormous effort that took several decades, the parents are already retiring and do not see that their children are going to earn more or have more than they do. They will be stuck in their current situation with no great prospect of further promotion.

Not everything is gloomy. Both in China and in Latin America there will continue to be many prosperous businesses, the creation of the middle class and wealthy families. But the possibility of a new miracle, like the one experienced between 1990 and 2015, seems to slip away. Besides, Latin America has its own wave of progressive and statist governments.

Our region does not enter China’s technological race, with the exception of Mexico due to the reshoring of American, European and Chinese companies to locate near the border. To the south, to Patagonia, no new tailwinds are in sight for the region.

That seems like the most pressing intellectual and public policy challenge today: Is what we have now the best we can hope for in the economy?

As in the family simile, to get out of that middle-income trap and change perspectives we would have to start other businesses.

Being the orchard and the barn, the mine, the gas station, the beach and the discotheque of the world does not seem enough. If we keep doing the same things, it will be difficult to avoid stagnation.

