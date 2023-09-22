During his meeting with the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed that China is ready to work with Kuwait to further develop bilateral relations.
The two countries signed the following agreements:
- A plan for bilateral cooperation in the period from 2024 to 2028.
- A memorandum of understanding between the Kuwait Municipality and the National Development and Reform Commission of China to cooperate on the green, low-carbon waste recycling system.
- A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Public Works of Kuwait and the National Development and Reform Commission of China for cooperation in the field of environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment plants.
- A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy in Kuwait and the National Energy Administration in China for cooperation in the field of the electric power system and the development of renewable energy.
- Memorandum of understanding between the Government of Kuwait and the Government of China regarding cooperation in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project.
- A memorandum of understanding between the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority and the Ministry of Commerce of China regarding cooperation in the field of free zones and economic zones.
- A memorandum of understanding between the Public Authority for Housing Welfare in Kuwait and the Ministry of Commerce in China for cooperation in the field of housing development.
