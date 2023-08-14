Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

The China of state and party leader Xi Jinping has various territorial disputes with its neighboring countries. © AFP/Imago (montage)

China has been at odds with its neighbors over the course of their common borders for decades. An incident in the South China Sea recently made it clear how explosive the situation is.

Munich – The “BRP Sierra Madre” looks like the backdrop of a horror film. Rust is eating through the skin of the ship the US built for use in the western Pacific during World War II, and inside it is dripping from the ceiling. Not a place to stay any longer than necessary. And yet around a dozen Filipino soldiers hold out here to defend their country’s claims to several uninhabited islets in the middle of the South China Sea.

In 1999, the Philippines grounded the Sierra Madre on the Second Thomas Shoal, an atoll in the Spratly Islands about 200 kilometers west of the island of Palawan. With the permanent military presence on the ship, the government in Manila wants to underline its claims to a region that China also claims for itself and in which the People’s Republic is appearing more and more robustly. There are repeated clashes between the two countries, most recently in early August. Ships of the Chinese Coast Guard blocked Philippine ships in the immediate vicinity of the “Sierra Madre” and fired at them with water cannons.

The Spratly Islands and the “Sierra Madre” are just one of many scenes where China clashes with its neighbors – sometimes with water cannons, sometimes with clubs. An overview.

Focus South China Sea: China on course for confrontation with its neighbors

The South China Sea is one of the main arteries of the global economy, with around every third shipping container passing through this part of the Pacific Ocean. Oil, gas and many raw materials are also transported through the South China Sea. A blockade of this strategically important region would cause the engine of the world economy to sputter or even come to a standstill. In addition, large deposits of raw materials have been discovered here in recent decades, and there are rich fishing grounds here.

The region is also likely to be of crucial importance in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. In the north of its former colony, the Philippines, the US has access to several military bases from which it could intervene in the conflict.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea for itself, invoking alleged historical rights. The so-called nine-dash line drawn on Chinese maps marks these territorial claims. However, parts of the South China Sea are also claimed by Taiwan (which China considers a breakaway province), Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines.

At the center of the dispute are three groups of islands: the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands and the Scarborough Reef. The islands are mostly uninhabited. However, the riparian states derive their territorial claims from their control, which is why there are often violent clashes on the open sea. The International Court of Arbitration in The Hague rejected China’s claims in 2016, but Beijing is ignoring the verdict. Instead, China is continuously expanding its positions on the islands, having ports and airfields built.

This development is being watched with concern, especially in the Philippines, but also in Vietnam and the USA. During his recently announced visit to Vietnam, US President Joe Biden will probably also address the conflict with China.

China, Japan and South Korea: Dispute over a few islets – and a rock

The Senkaku and Diaoyu Islands are also uninhabited. Nevertheless, the question of who owns the archipelago in the East China Sea is still one of the biggest points of contention in the relationship between China and Japan. Tokyo has controlled the islands since 2012, before which they were privately owned by Japan. The governments in Beijing and Taipei, on the other hand, see the islands as part of Taiwan. The Chinese Empire exercised control over the island as early as the 16th century and only ceded it involuntarily after losing a war with Japan at the end of the 19th century. Tokyo rejects this view. There is no evidence that China controlled the islands before the 1894/95 war, according to Japanese sources.

Not only uninhabited, but even invisible is the Socotra Rock, which is located about halfway between China and South Korea. Because the rock is under water and more than twelve nautical miles away from the sovereign waters of South Korea or China, both states cannot actually claim it under international law. They do it anyway, and since 2003 Seoul has even operated a (mostly unmanned) research station on the sea-washed cliff.

China and India: With sticks and clubs along the “Line of Actual Control”

More than 22,000 kilometers of national borders separate China from its neighboring countries. None of them is as controversial as the one on India, the so-called “Line of Actual Control” (LAC). This de facto border between the two Himalayan countries has never been clearly defined, which has left room for many interpretations. Both countries have different ideas about where the border should run, which is why there are regular military clashes between the two nuclear powers.

The territorial claims particularly concern areas such as Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh. China controls Aksai Chin, which originally belonged to India and is still claimed by New Delhi to this day. China, in turn, claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh under the name of Southern Tibet. China’s People’s Liberation Army occupied Tibet in 1950. These areas are of strategic importance due to their geographical location, resources and military potential. In 1962, the border disputes escalated, leading to a war lasting several weeks that ended without any notable shifts in territory.

In recent years there have been repeated skirmishes at the border. In the summer of 2020, in the mountainous region of Ladakh, which is difficult to access, soldiers from both sides attacked each other with clubs and iron bars and threw boulders at each other. Depending on the source, up to 60 people are said to have died. A year later, several soldiers were injured in a clash in the Sikkim region, which lies between Nepal and Bhutan. And late last year, an alleged incursion by Chinese soldiers into the Arunachal Pradesh region resulted in several casualties on both sides. All attempts to resolve the border disputes diplomatically have so far failed.