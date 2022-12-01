SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Stocks in China and Hong Kong started December higher, tracking global markets amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes and signs of some easing. in China’s strict anti-Covid restrictions.

Asian markets were bullish after gains on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.

Investors are also betting that China is moving towards reopening its economy, relaxing draconian anti-Covid measures that have hit growth, disrupted life and work and sparked protests.

Nuno Fernandes, portfolio manager of Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy Strategy at GW&K, said that the impact of the anti-Covid strategy on the economy is becoming too high.

“So our expectation is that they’ll come out of zero policy, and that’s what we’re experiencing right now. These are the early stages of exiting this policy,” he said.

China is softening its tone on the severity of Covid and easing some coronavirus restrictions, even as the daily number of cases hovers near record highs.

🇧🇷 In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 0.92%, to 28,226 points.

🇧🇷 In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 0.75% to 18,736 points.

🇧🇷 In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.45% to 3,165 points.

🇧🇷 The CSI300 index, which gathers the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 1.08%, to 3,894 points.

🇧🇷 In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.30%, at 2,479 points.

🇧🇷 In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose by 0.90% to 15,012 points.

🇧🇷 In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index gained 0.07% to 3,292 points.

🇧🇷 In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.96% to 7,354 points.

(By Shanghai newsroom)