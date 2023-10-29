China and Finland | China had plans for Finland, which were buried in silence – and Finland almost got lucky

Relations between Finland and China were at their best just before the corona pandemic. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived with his spouse Peng Liyuan on a state visit to Finland in April 2017.

The long relationship between tiny Finland and mighty China can accommodate excitement, warmth and sudden cooling, writes journalist Unto Hämäläinen. The article was originally published in HS Teema, a magazine dealing with China.

A year 1979 spring was the president Urho Kekkonen heavy.

“I don’t think my strength can hold anymore,” he sighed to his friend, a journalist Maarit to Tyrkö at the end of May.

But once again, the elderly president gathered his strength and on Monday, May 28, in Tamminiemi, received the distinguished guest whose arrival he had been waiting for and dreading for half a year.