Agreement between China and Brazil: stop the use of the dollar in trade

New blow by Xi Jinping in his dedollarization strategy. China and Brazil have in fact reached an agreement to trade in their own currencies, abandoning the US dollar as an intermediary. The deal will allow China, the main rival to US economic hegemony, and Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, to conduct their massive commercial and financial transactions directly, exchanging yuan for reais and vice versa instead of going through the US dollar.

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) said: “We expect this to reduce costs, promote even more intense bilateral trade and facilitate investment.”. China is Brazil’s largest trading partner, with a record bilateral trade of $150.5 billion last year.

The agreement, which follows a preliminary agreement in January, it was announced after a high-level China-Brazil trade forum in Beijing. He was supposed to be presented during the visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to Beijing, but in extremis he had to postpone his trip indefinitely due to pneumonia.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Bank of Communications BBM will execute the transactions. The deals will promote the use of the renminbi for cross-border transactions between businesses and financial institutions of the two countries and further facilitate bilateral trade and investment, China’s central bank said.

Xi Jinping’s Dedollarization Strategy

This is just the latest step by China on the road to challenging the global dominance of the US dollar. In the recent past, in fact, Beijing has entered into similar currency agreements with Russia, Pakistan and several other countries.

The most interesting result of last week’s summit between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping centered precisely on the issue. Putin said: “We are in favor of the use of the Chinese yuan for agreements between Russia and the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America”. So the world’s second largest economy and its largest energy exporter are actively seeking to undermine the dominance of the dollar as an anchor of the international financial system.

The sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, coupled with Washington’s increasingly confrontational approach to China, have created a perfect storm in which both Russia and China are accelerating efforts to diversify away from the dollar. Their central banks hold fewer dollar reserves and most trade is settled in yuan. Moreover, as Putin noted, they are working to persuade other countries to follow suit.

The agreement with Brazil is an important step in this direction.

