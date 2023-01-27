China and the United States traded barbs and recriminations at a meeting of the World Trade Organization on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a “bully” and the United States accusing its rival of taking retaliatory measures without legal basis.
Li Zhenggang, China’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization, spoke to a meeting of the body to discuss trade disputes shortly after the United States filed an appeal against several WTO rulings that concluded US metals tariffs violated global rules.
These provisions were linked to several countries, namely China, Turkey, Norway and Switzerland.
“These alarming behaviors on the part of the United States show that it is a bully, (practicing this behavior), on its own, violating rules and disrupting supply chains,” Li said, according to a copy of his speech obtained by Reuters.
The United States expressed regret that the issue of mineral tariffs with China had been placed on the agenda of the meeting and accused Beijing of imposing “unilateral illegal retaliatory measures” on US exports.
“The WTO’s protection of China’s non-market policies and practices is in nobody’s interest,” said Maria Bejan, the US Deputy Trade Representative.
The World Trade Organization will not be able to consider Washington’s appeal in the minerals case because the Supreme Appellate Body has been idle after the United States blocked the appointment of new judges.
