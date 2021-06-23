The next July 1 is fulfilled 100 years since the establishment of the Communist Party of China. In addition to the central commemoration that will take place at the Beijing National Stadium, there are side events that will also take place, such as the music and light show which was deployed Tuesday night over the Huangpu River in Shanghai.

With a duration of six minutes, the display of lights and sounds that was seen in the Chinese city sought to be a journey through the landmarks and moments Highlights in the History of the Chinese Communist Party, which is officially in power since 1949.

Throughout the show, the music changes alternately, and you can see how the lights change from orange to green, and from blue to red, in the middle of around 300 buildings that line the river in the Chinese megalopolis.

In the middle of the show, a curious aspect that jumps out is that the whole show, from the impressive technical display to the scale of the city and the majesty of the buildings, is a the fullest reflection of capitalist power what China has become, that of communist origin they seek to celebrate.

Despite this, it has generated high praise on Chinese social networks, where numerous users shared it and declared their “pride” in their country.

According to the Chinese authorities, the show will be screened between June 30 and July 4, between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. local time, with 30 minute intervals.

The central commemoration of the anniversary, which will be held at the Beijing National Stadium, is called the Grand Expedition.

It will be an event where, similar to the Shanghai show, it will seek to reflect the history and milestones of the party, and members of the government and the party will be present, as well as prominent figures of Chinese society.