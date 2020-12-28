Amy is 19 years old. This virtual avatar is the new star of the Chinese show Dimension Nova, the world’s first virtual televised singing competition. It presents 31 real-false candidates, as well as Amy, in front of a very real jury. “We want every virtual idol to have a real soul, assures Liu Yong, CEO of Beijing Mizhi Tech, the company behind this novelty. They have their own personality, characteristics and preferences. They really exist in this world. “

Behind the scenes in Beijing, real actors bring these holograms to life by capturing their movements, and many 3D designers are entirely dedicated to Amy’s universe. “Amy, it’s like my girl, explains Xu Xingmei, 3D designer and animator. It’s like playing a life simulation video game. You add different kinds of scenery to her daily life, and you turn her into the perfect idolThe program would appeal to 390 million Chinese. Coming from Japan, virtual idols are a hit in China and could bring in 190 million euros within two years.