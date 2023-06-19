the case

Architecture and design experts from around the world are working to create eco-friendly cities, which include vertical gardens for a greater connection with nature. However, it is important to address the challenges that may arise, such as the increase in mosquitoes. In the case of Qiyi City Forest Garden in Chengdu, China, a “vertical forest” project ran into problems due to faulty design. According to Daryl Beyers, landscape architect of the New York Botanical Garden, the city’s humid climate and monsoon seasons have led to water stagnation in the plant pots, favoring the proliferation of mosquitoes. Due to this infestation, only 10 out of 826 families chose to move into that complex. On the contrary, projects such as the Bosco Verticale in Milan have been successful thanks to careful planning and adequate maintenance.



