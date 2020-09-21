China has released a propaganda video of the attack on the US naval base Guam in the Pacific Ocean. In this video of 2 minutes 15 seconds, China did not desist from committing fraud. The Chinese military’s propaganda wing seems to be influenced by Hollywood films. As before, this time, the Chinese army fraud team has stolen several scenes from the 2008 Hollywood Oscar-winning film The Hurt Locker, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and the 1996 action-thriller The Rock.A fake video of the attack on the US naval base Guam, located in the Pacific Ocean, was uploaded to the Weibo account of the People’s Liberation Army Airforce on Saturday. This video looks like a trailer of a Hollywood movie. In which China’s H-6 bomber is seen flying from an airforce base in the desert.

China has done such frauds earlier also

In the propaganda video of the exercise, China has done this many times in the past. A few days ago, the Chinese media showed a sequence of the Hollywood film Topgun as a growing force of its airforce. Later this clip was removed by the Chinese state media after being insulted. The great thing is that China does not pay any royalties for using Hollywood clips.

Chinese army propaganda experts are fond of Hollywood films

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the Chinese military’s propaganda department often steals from Hollywood movies to bolster its fake video production. It is common for the Chinese military to do this. Almost all the Chinese Army officers working in this department grew up watching Hollywood movies. In his mind the image of American war films is the best.

China’s homelessness on being caught stealing

Sources associated with the Chinese military on being caught stealing say that theft of intellectual property cannot be claimed by doing such work. Because, the video uses only a few seconds of footage from Hollywood movies. These PLA videos are also not for commercial release.

China does not pay royalties

Let me tell you that the propaganda department of the Chinese Army has been facing similar allegations in the past about the Army’s video. During the video, this propaganda division never reveals whether the footage is real or taken from a film. He never even pays royalties to the company concerned for using any clip.