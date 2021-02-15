China | Almost every solar panel sold in the EU is partly made in Xinjiang, where China commits forced labor with Uighurs

Nearly The raw material for all solar panels sold in Finland is probably made in part in Xinjiang, China, where up to a million Uighurs are closed to concentration camps.

A recent report links the largest Chinese producers of solar panel raw material to forced labor in Xinjiang.

Solar panels is mostly made of polycrystalline silicon, which is the cheapest manufacturing method. In the 2010s, polycrystalline production has shifted strongly to China and China to Xinjiang.

Four of the world’s five largest polycrystalline silicon factories are now located in Xinjiang, according to news agency Bloomberg, which produces more than 40 percent of the world’s polycrystalline silicon.

Due to subcontracting chains, it is virtually impossible for the consumer to avoid the risk of the solar panel raw material being made in part in Xinjiang by forced labor.

At least 95% of solar panels sold in the EU are made with polycrystalline technology, and in Finland the ratio is about the same. “There are no exact figures, but the proportion may be about 90 percent,” says the CEO of the Solar Technology Association. Christer Nyman.

There are companies in Finland that manufacture solar panels, but their components also usually come from China.

American In January, the consulting firm Horizon Advisory released a report suggesting that Chinese solar panel producers are linked to forced labor in Xinjiang.

The report specifically mentions Chinese companies GCL-Poly, East Hope Group, Daqo New Energy, Xinte Energy and Jinko Solar. They produce about a third of the world’s polycrystalline silicon.

According to Christer Nyman, many Jinko Solar solar cells are sold a lot in Finland. Jinko Solar denied the use of forced labor newspaper The New York Times.

At least one of the plants has connections to the Xinjiang Construction Command, which governs the area. Another factory is collaborating with “retraining camps,” a circular expression used by China for concentration camps.

The camps also have their own factories and production facilities. With up to a million Uighurs in the camps, avoiding forced labor in the production chain becomes difficult.

Following the publication of the report, 175 solar panel manufacturers signed a petition against forced labor. Among the signatories are also four Chinese panel manufacturers with production in Xinjiang. They vehemently deny using forced labor.

Self solar cells and panels are usually manufactured elsewhere in China, says Aalto University’s professor of technical physics Peter Lund. According to Lund, production requires a high level of skills, and the share of labor costs is very small.

Polycrystalline silicon is produced in Xinjiang because of the coal mines located there.

In the manufacture of solar cells, the purity of polycrystalline iron is increased to 99.99 percent. The most commonly used method consumes a lot of energy: It processes silicon at a temperature of about a thousand degrees Celsius. Thus, solar panels, which are considered a clean form of energy, are often produced by coal power, even though its share of the energy produced by the solar panel is extremely small.

World polycrystalline silicon production has moved rapidly to Xinjiang, according to Bloomberg. As late as 2016, Xinjiang produced about nine percent of the world’s polycrystalline silicon. Now the share is about 45 percent.

Polycrystalline silicon was produced extensively in the EU over the last decade, especially in Germany, where production was strongly supported.

In the 2010s, China even accused the EU, the United States and South Korea of ​​polycrystalline dumping in the Chinese market. After that, the parts turned, and now 82 percent of polycrystalline silicon is already produced in China.

According to Peter Lund, it is not just a matter of trade policy or cheap production by the Chinese. “My own interpretation is that it’s just part of the truth. The basic skill of the Chinese is to scale production up quickly. In the production of solar panels, the share of labor is small and the share of capital is large. ”

United States defined the oppression of Xinjiang as genocide by the president Donald Trumpin on the last working day in January.

China has denied allegations of exploitation of forced labor in Xinjiang, but it will not allow journalists and researchers to operate freely in Xinjiang. It denied the existence of concentration camps for a long time until it acknowledged that there were Uighurs in “retraining camps”.