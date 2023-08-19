Chinese Consul Chen Borui said that visas for Russians could be canceled in the future

Chinese Consul Attache in Kazan Chen Borui allowed the abolition of visas for Russian tourists. He announced this on the sidelines of the VI Global Forum of Young Diplomats, reports TASS.

“I think that this will definitely happen in the future,” Bozhui said, answering a question about the possibility of abolishing visas for Russians in the future.

At the same time, the Chinese consul noted that in order to implement this measure, it is necessary to resolve a number of issues related to migrants and security.

Earlier it became known that China has simplified the procedure for issuing visas to Russian tourists. Since August 9, they have been exempted from fingerprinting for single or double entry visas.

Since August 1, Russia has launched visa-free group trips to China. The Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects promised to give tour companies detailed instructions if they want to sell group tours to China.