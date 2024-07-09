Beijing (WAM)

China has allocated 848 million yuan from its central budget to support flood control and relief efforts in 12 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. The regions benefiting from the support include Hunan, Jiangxi, Hubei, Guangdong, Fujian, Zhejiang, Guangxi, Anhui, Guizhou, Chongqing, Heilongjiang and Yunnan, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

She pointed out that the focus will be on supporting the repair of flood-damaged water infrastructure, including dams and barriers, and addressing the risks inherent in affected areas.