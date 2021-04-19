Today, Monday, the National Health Commission in China announced that the mainland had recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 on April 18, down from 16 the previous day.

The committee said in a statement that all the new cases were imported from abroad.

The commission said that the number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 16, from 15 the day before. China does not classify these cases as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland now stands at 90,510, while the number of deaths remains the same at 4,636.