China | Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who has criticized the Chinese authorities, has been missing for two months

Ma did not appear on the jury of the African Business Hero Competition in November and has not been heard from since.

Alibaba Group founder, Chinese multi-billionaire Jack Ma, 56, seems to be lost as if swallowed by the earth. Ma, who generally enjoys publicity, last made a public appearance at a business forum in Shanghai on October 24th.

I’m looking for a business magazine Forbesin on the most recent list of billionaires as China’s richest man with $ 38.8 billion, or € 31.5 billion in net worth.

About its group The officially retired Man was scheduled to attend Nov. 13-14. to the finals of the African Business Hero Talent Competition as one of the jury members. The main sponsor of the competition is the Alibaba Group, and Ma regards the competition as a charity.

However, Ma did not make it to the three-day final in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to decide who will receive the $ 1.5 million grand prize. He was succeeded on the jury by a member of the Alibaba leadership Lucy Peng. An Alibaba spokesman responded to media inquiries by referring to Man’s “schedule issues”.

Last year’s “African Business Hero” has not been announced. The two of you The Financial Times according to the competitor interviewed, the recording of the final will not be broadcast on various television channels until next spring.

Englishteacher In 1999, Ma set up an Alibaba online store in Hangzhou, China. His their success story has been amazing.

With mobile payments, financial operations became increasingly important to the Group. In the fall, Alibaba announced that the finance company Ant Group will be listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges with the largest share issue in the world to date.

Ma has responded to previous attempts by the Chinese authorities to incite Alibaba’s momentum by barking at these bonfires. Now, however, luck seemed to have turned around: the authorities ordered the listing in early November on ice.

The main reason for Ant Group’s difficulties was publicly considered Man’s October speech in Shanghai, in which he criticized the Chinese banking system as a thunderstorm club and called the financial supervisor’s attitude a “mortgage lending momentum”.

Speech informal, in English translation however, according to Man, the analysis was broader. At the forefront of the criticism was the ever-tightening banking supervision in Europe, which, according to China Man, is being imitated. The billionaire mentioned in his speech the president Xi Jinpingin twice, but criticized him in moderate words.

Man’s main message was that risk finance needs to be increased because all people, after all, need credit.

“Even a beggar needs credit,” Ma philosophizes.

Many In recent years, critics of the Chinese leadership have first disappeared from the public domain until they have been informed of their imprisonment or have appeared on the bench of a Chinese accused.

For example, a real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang disappeared last March after barking at President Xi about treating a coronavirus epidemic. In September, Ren was sentenced to 18 years for corruption.

Swedish citizen, publisher Gui Minhai was abducted from Thailand in 2015. He received a ten-year sentence from a Beijing court in February.

Chinese director of the police organization Interpol Meng Hongwei disappeared in the same year on a holiday trip to China. He was awarded the following year and 13-year sentence for taking bribes side of admission.

Corrigendum 4.1.2020. at 16.07: Gui Minhai was abducted from Thailand, not Hong Kong, as the text initially misspelled. He was abducted in 2015, not in 2018, as the text initially erroneously read.