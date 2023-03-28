China | Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma, who criticized the administration, returned to China

The stay abroad of China’s most famous entrepreneur has been a symbol of the Chinese government’s tightening of regulation of the private sector.

Chinese founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Jack Ma has returned to China. Ma stayed outside of China for over a year.

According to Reuters, the country’s most famous entrepreneur’s return to China was confirmed by the school he founded, which Ma visited on Monday. Also the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong newspaper owned by Alibaba news of the visit on Monday.

According to Reuters sources, Ma returned to China last week. However, it is not entirely certain whether he is staying in China or whether he is visiting.

According to Reuters, he has been lured back to China by the country’s prime minister Li Qiang since the end of last year.

China’s economy has suffered from strict corona restrictions for three years, and the administration is now trying to boost the economic confidence of business and entrepreneurs.

Mon moved out of China in late 2021 and has been to Japan, Spain, Australia and Thailand.

His stay abroad has become a symbol of the Chinese government’s two-year campaign to tighten regulation of the private sector.

The regulatory campaign targets companies in the technology industry in particular, such as Alibaba.

The regulatory campaign began after Ma criticized the Chinese government’s surveillance system in a speech in 2020, after which he was forced to withdraw from the public eye.

Asset management company Chief Investment Officer of Beijing Yunyi Asset Management Zhang Zihua assessed to Reuters that Ma’s return will cheer up the mood of China’s platform and internet industry more broadly.

Zhang believes that the comeback is a sign that China’s leadership recognizes the importance of platform companies to China’s economic growth. He anticipates that the administration will change its previous regulatory policy towards the technology industry.

On Monday, Alibaba’s stock rose by as much as four percent on the Hong Kong stock exchange due to the news.

Prime Minister Li has been an advocate of the private sector in the Chinese administration. He said earlier in March that the administration plans to improve the operating environment for entrepreneurs and that the administration treats all companies equally.

Mon is still an English teacher by profession. The school he visited announced that during the visit, Ma discussed, among other things, the chatting AI bot Chat GPT.

Ma and other Alibaba founders established a school in Hangzhou in 2017. Alibaba was originally founded in Hangzhou.