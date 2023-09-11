Home page World

The passengers of a plane suddenly find themselves surrounded by acrid smoke. An engine is on fire. The plane must make an emergency landing immediately.

Singapore – Drama above the clouds with a happy ending for the 155 passengers on board an “Air China” plane on Sunday, September 10th. Nevertheless, the travelers had to fear for their lives during their flight from the Chinese city of Chengdu to Singapore.

After an engine caught fire, the cabin filled with acrid smoke. The passengers were scared to death. Thanks to an emergency landing at Singapore airport, all passengers ultimately reached their destination – and escaped in horror.

After an engine catches fire, acrid smoke pours into the cabin

According to media reports, around 3:30 p.m. local time it was noticed that smoke had developed in the front cargo hold and in the on-board toilet. The plane took off from Sichuan Province in China at around 11:05 a.m. (local time). The flight time to Singapore is just under four hours and 45 minutes. So most of the route was already done.

a passenger said Global Times According to the report, the fire occurred during the landing approach and the burning aircraft continued to fly for about 40 minutes before landing. Like Changi Airport in Singapore on its social media channels announcedthe Air China plane with flight number CA403 requested the right to land early due to an emergency at around 3:59 p.m.

“Air China” plane has to make an emergency landing after an engine fire – passengers in fear of death

The left engine of the Air China plane was still burning on the tarmac while the passengers were evacuated. © lightening/X (screenshot)

“The flight attendants told us to cover our mouths and noses with our clothes,” said a 15-year-old Chinese passenger, describing the experience, according to the Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times reported. An acrid smell of gasoline and rubber as well as thick smoke wafted into the cabin. It is not known why the oxygen masks that are standard on passenger aircraft were not used.

Passengers on the burning plane must cover their mouths and noses with clothing

A passenger said that in this moment of fear of death, memories from her past flashed past her. “I thought my life was over,” she said The Straits Times according to. Other passengers captured the terrifying moments on their cell phone cameras and posted the images on social media. The coughing of individual passengers can be clearly heard.

At around 4:15 p.m. the plane finally managed to make an emergency landing in Singapore and the 146 passengers and nine crew members were able to leave the plane via the emergency slides. The left engine, which was still burning after landing, was extinguished by airport staff at around 4:25 p.m., according to the airport announced. The machine was towed away around 6 p.m. local time. Runway 3 was temporarily closed due to the emergency. Operations resumed at around 7:02 p.m.

After emergency landing: Passengers only with minor injuries and smoke inhalation

All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane, it said. Nine travelers suffered minor smoke inhalation or sustained abrasions during the evacuation. How the accident happened is currently unknown.

The Singaporean aviation safety regulator wants to investigate the matter and has already contacted the Chinese authorities, according to the Singapore airport’s social media channels. Air China has not yet commented on the incident.

The cause of the burning engine is now being officially investigated

The cause of the burning engine is now being officially investigated