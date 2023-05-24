The “unlimited” friendship that the presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, professed in February 2022, a few weeks before the invasion of Ukraine decreed by Moscow, continues to know no borders. “Today, relations between China and Russia are at an unprecedentedly high level,” Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin assured this Wednesday during his visit to Beijing, in which he met Xi and the premier of the Asian powerhouse, Li Qiang.

President Xi added that he hopes both countries will promote relations in various fields “to a higher level” and improve “economic, trade and investment cooperation”, according to the official reading of the meeting collected by Xinhua.

The visit of Mishustin – the highest-ranking Russian leader to travel to China since the Kremlin started the war of aggression that has turned international politics upside down – is of marked economic content. The meeting has resulted in the signing of new trade agreements to deepen cooperation in terms of investment in commercial services, an agreement on the export of agricultural products to China and another on sports cooperation, according to the Reuters agency.

The trip certifies the upward trend in exchanges between the two countries, with China becoming one of Russia’s lifeguards against the tourniquet of sanctions promoted by the West.

The Russian Prime Minister stressed that bilateral relations “are characterized by mutual respect for the interests of the other party, [así como por] the willingness to jointly respond to emerging threats related to the growing turbulence on the international scene and the illegitimate pressure of sanctions exerted by the collective West”, according to the Russian agency Tass. The Russian prime minister’s two-day visit included a stop in Shanghai on Tuesday, where he attended a Sino-Russian business forum along with a delegation of more than 15 businessmen from his country, also according to the Russian agency. Among them were the CEO of the Russian bank Sberbank and the CEO of the telecommunications company Rosteleco, both hit by different rounds of punishment after the invasion of Ukraine.

An air bubble amid Western sanctions

The visit represents an air bubble in the middle of the ocean of sanctions, from which a Russia whose diplomatic ties are running out in the West is trying to emerge. “Pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia is characterized by its resistance, its great potential and its wide space, which has become even more prominent this year,” Li Qiang said during the meeting with Mishustin, whom he received on the steps. of the Great Hall of the People, in Tiananmen Square, with the military band playing the Russian anthem.

Xi, for his part, has mentioned that China and Russia should consolidate and expand basic cooperation in energy and interconnections, and create new growth points. It has also expressed its intention to promote together with Russia and the rest of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia) the joint construction of the New Silk Road plan, the ambitious investment and infrastructure project through which Beijing seeks to connect to the world. China aims to promote a more open regional market and ensure the stability and fluidity of the global industrial and supply chain, the leader of the Asian power has said.

Mishustin’s trip comes after a summit between China and the five Central Asian former Soviet republics was held in the Chinese city of Xi’an last week, where they agreed to further deepen their ties to forge what Xi He called an “everlasting friendship” with a region in which Moscow has begun to lose some of its influence.

But relations with Russia are also experiencing a sweet moment. Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, which China has never condemned, trade between the two countries has skyrocketed, especially driven by the growing imports of Russian hydrocarbons by the Asian giant. “China is willing to work with Russia to implement the consensus of the two heads of state and promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields to a new level,” Li added, according to Reuters.

As the war progresses, Russia is forced to look to the east. Only in the first four months of this year, trade with China has grown by 41.3% year-on-year, according to official figures published this Tuesday and quoted by the official Chinese newspaper Global Times. Exchanges between the two countries have already increased by more than 30% in 2022, reaching 190,000 million dollars (about 176,270 million euros). And it is expected that this year they will exceed the barrier of 200,000 million dollars, a round figure that Xi and Putin set as a goal for 2024. Mishustin has assured that 70% of transactions between Russia and China are carried out in currencies locals (rubles and yuan), according to Tass.

Russia hopes to increase the flow of energy resources to China by around 40% this year, Alexander Novak, Russian deputy prime minister in charge of energy policy and who is also part of the delegation, said on Tuesday in Shanghai, the agency reported. AFP. Novak also assured that China and Russia are discussing plans to cooperate in the “supply of missing technological equipment”, which seems to show that the sanctions are taking their toll on the Eurasian country.

The visit comes after a G-7 summit held this weekend in Hiroshima (Japan), in which Russia and China have led the debate. The world’s seven major industrialized democracies have agreed to tighten the screw on sanctions against Russia a little further by imposing tighter export controls and attempts to improve the effectiveness of measures already underway. In addition, in the final statement, the leaders demand that China “put pressure on Russia to end its military aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukraine immediately.”

Beijing has spent months promoting its role as a possible sponsor of a negotiated solution to the war. In February, the Chinese Executive presented a 12-point proposal to seek a political solution to the “Ukrainian crisis.” After meeting Putin in March and receiving several European leaders afterwards, Xi commissioned a special representative to travel to Europe to gauge the possibility of a deal. Former Chinese ambassador to Moscow Li Hui, who visited kyiv last week, is still on tour right now.

