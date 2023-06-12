As if our plant Earth did not have enough telescopes orbiting around us. China has announced that it will seek to put a constellation of Satellites in the moon orbit.

The project intends to open a new gap in the investigation of the universe and it will be in 2026 when China launches these ships.

According to what was reported by the Space science and technology website, it is a constellation of satellites made up of a large mother satellite and eight small ships that will complete the system.

As mentioned Xuelen Chen, astronomer with the China National Space Administration (CNSA), at the beginning of this 2023 in a press conference. The mother ship will be in charge of processing the information and sending it to Earth and the small ships will be a kind of probe that will detect radio signals in the most distant places in space.

China considers it more feasible to place this satellite network in lunar orbit, than placing a telescope on the surface of our natural satellite, a plan that agencies like NASA have talked about as one of astronomy’s next great feats.

The expert from China considered that from the engineering point of view, it is more feasible to place the telescopes in lunar orbit, because some aspects such as solar energy can be used.

“There’s no need to land and deploy, and also because the lunar orbital period is two hours, we can use solar power, which is much simpler than doing it on the lunar surface, which, if you want to observe during the moon night, then you have to provide power for nearly 14 days,” Chen said at the press conference.