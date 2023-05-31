Incident occurred on May 26 in the South China Sea, in international airspace

A Chinese fighter performed a maneuver “unnecessarily aggressive” near a US military plane over the South China Sea, in international airspace, the US Indo-Pacific Command said on Tuesday (May 30, 2023).

In note (fullin English – 142 KB), the agency declared that the maneuver of a Chinese J-16 aircraft was carried out on May 26 and forced the North American RC-135 plane to fly in the midst of turbulence.

“The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law.”, reads the note. “The United States will continue to fly, sail and operate – safely and responsibly – wherever international law allows.”

A video posted on site from the US Indo-Pacific Command shows a fighter jet passing in front of the nose of the US plane and the cabin of the RC-135 swaying in the turbulence. watch here.

The agency Reuters, the spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, did not comment on the details of the operation. He said that, for a long time, the US “have frequently mobilized aircraft and vessels for reconnaissance close to China, which poses a serious danger to national security” from the Asian country.

“China urges the US to stop such dangerous provocations and stop shifting blame to China.”Liu said. He declared that China “will continue to take necessary measures to resolutely defend its sovereignty and security, and work with countries in the region to firmly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea”.