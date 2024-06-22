Chinese duties on pork imports from the EU. “It’s not revenge, if that were the case, China would have done much worse”, speaks Giuliano Noci, professor and expert on China

“China’s anti-dumping investigation into the EU is just a taste, Beijing could do much worse“. Giuliano Noci, China expert, professor of Strategy and Marketing, as well as vice-rector at the Polytechnic of Milan, speaking with Affaritaliani.it, bluntly truncates China’s strategy of investigating pork imports from the European Union.

A move by Beijing that has the flavor of revenge compared to the decision of the EU Commission (which follows that of the United States) to increase duties on electric cars to punish alleged unfair competition from Beijing. Yet, despite China representing the European Union’s main foreign market for pork, with trade of $1.8 billion in 2023the EU imported Chinese electric vehicles worth 9.7 billion of dollars in the last year. In short, a significantly higher volume.

Anti-dumping: Export of goods at prices much lower than those charged on the internal market or on another market, or even below cost, by trusts already masters of the internal market, generally carried out with the support of the State, with the aim of taking over of foreign markets







Professor Noci, why did China decide to investigate EU pork dumping in response to tariffs on electric cars?

The import of pork from Europe to China is very modest, and therefore Beijing has chosen the area with the least impact and relevance for the EU. This is simply a taste and an exhortation to sit down to find an agreement before the 4th of July (when the sanctions come into force ed.).

Among other things, the German Minister of Economy (Robert Habeck) has just gone to China in relation to the issue of sanctions. The duties triggered by the EU are not going in the right direction, they are last resort measures that harm everyone. As former Prime Minister Mario Draghi also underlined, first there are the multilateral rules, then the industrial policies to support the competitiveness of companies, and finally there are the duties. The real issue is finding conditions of reciprocity.

So there is no strategic meaning behind Beijing’s response?

The impact of the Chinese investigation is very limited on the EU, with very few billions of euros at stake. In contrast, tariffs on Chinese electric cars are much more severe. Furthermore, if we think about the 160 billion euros spent on the Ecobonus, which did not produce any concrete results, it is clear how the Chinese have instead invested in serious technological innovations. This is an example to consider: investments that generate innovation rather than policies that only increase debt without bringing real benefits.

Please explain better

We’re talking about nothing. The export volume of pork is so low that it does not put anyone at risk. It is simply a symbolic measure to reach an agreement. This is not revenge, and if it were, China would have done much worse.





But then what impact will these tensions have on the trade balance between the EU and China?

Europe is currently at risk of fragmentation. It is legitimate to ask whether the EU will be able to resist when China imposes tariffs that could seriously harm the Germans, or luxury tariffs that could bring France to its knees. These are the real issues to be addressed.

On the one hand, we have Europe which has adopted a measure starting from a real basis, but which is wrong as a measure of last resort. On the other hand, China reacted, but with superficial responses, trying to stimulate an agreement. However, if an agreement is not reached, Beijing could respond seriously, targeting key sectors with much more impact on the EU. Italy, for example, could be greatly affected in terms of automotive, industrial automation and food.