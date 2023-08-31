Chinese real estate, a negative domino affects the economy

Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant in default could be just the tip of a gigantic iceberg capable of putting a strain on the economy of the Chinese battleship and consequently the world economy. In fact, in quick succession even the largest Chinese real estate developer, country garden, reported losses of 6,145 million euros in the first half. The causes? Multiple and indicated by the company that detects as “the contraction of the real estate sector and the fact that capital markets are still declining in confidence have brought increasing pressure on the company’s business operations.”

The group’s turnover grew by 39.4% to 226,309 million yuan (28,445 million euros) with a +41.2% in revenues from real estate sales, the totality of the business. “To ensure the timely delivery of the constructed properties and the smooth running of the business, the company has had to strike a balance between sales volume and price in some of its promotions,” Country Garden said noting how “low margin on some of the projects and rising write-downs on developments were two factors that weighed on its bottom line”.

The official note reads that “although the company has made every effort to pay debts and interest on loans obtained onshore and offshore (in China and abroad), liquidity has continued to decrease in the face of deteriorating yields on sales and weakness of the refinancing environment”. For this reason, the company has to face a situation of liquidity pressure which “was foreseen but not of such magnitude. Amounts invested in smaller Chinese cities have been ‘disproportionately large’.

