The Information Office of China's State Council announced the success of sending two new satellites yesterday to join the BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3). The office said that these satellites are the first satellites in medium Earth orbit to be launched since the “BeiDou 3” system was officially commissioned to provide satellite navigation services around the world. On July 31, 2020, China officially operated the Beidou system and opened the Beidou-3 system to global users, making it the third country in the world to have an independent global satellite navigation system.

According to the Chinese State Council, compared to previous medium-Earth orbit satellites of the Beidou system, the newly launched satellites have upgraded functions and performance in various fields, including global SMS communications capability, on-board atomic clock technology, and payloads. Smart, .