China Addiction | China made a complete turnaround and Finland became like a developing country – One statistic reveals a halting change in trade relations

Twenty years ago, Western companies rushed to China in pursuit of huge opportunities. So did Salcomp, a mobile phone charger manufacturer from Kemijärvi, which became a symbol of the China phenomenon in Finland. Now China runs the world economy, and drugs have turned into worries.

Lthe baby came in September 2003. Osmo Oja packed your bags. Left behind was a household in Lapland with less than 8,000 inhabitants in Kemijärvi.

The new home was in Shenzhen. It is an industrial city located in southern China, where more than seven million people lived at the time.