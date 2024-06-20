Yesterday, Wednesday, the Chinese Ministry of Water Resources activated a level four emergency response to confront possible floods in Anhui and Hubei provinces.

The ministry said in a statement carried by the Chinese news agency “Xinhua”: “It is expected that heavy rains will hit the two aforementioned provinces from yesterday (Wednesday) until next Saturday, anticipating a significant rise in the levels of the main rivers in them, including some tributaries of the Yangtze and Huaihe rivers.” “.

The ministry added that water levels in some small regional rivers are also expected to exceed warning thresholds, noting that it has sent work teams to the two provinces to direct flood prevention and mitigation work.

In turn, the relevant local directorates announced that they are closely monitoring the situation to prevent a sudden shift in the situation from drought to floods in key areas.

China has a four-level flood emergency response system, with the first level representing the most severe response.