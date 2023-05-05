Home page politics

Side by side: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow in March. © Grigory Sysoev/Imago

Last week, Beijing recognized Russia’s “aggression” in the Ukraine war. But now China is rowing back.

Munich/New York/Beijing – It is only a half-sentence, but one with explosive power – at least at first glance: In a UN resolution in the middle of last week, 122 states declared that they “recognize the unprecedented challenges that Europe is facing after the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and previously against Georgia”. China was also among the signatories to the text. Many observers were surprised that Beijing spoke of Moscow’s “aggression” in connection with the Ukraine war.

However, that half-sentence was embedded in a multi-page resolution paper that actually deals with something other than Russia’s war against its neighboring country: the text rather calls for the United Nations to work more closely with the Council of Europe, i.e. with the organization that is based in Strasbourg wants to bring the European continent closer together. In the run-up to the vote, there had been discussions as to whether the Ukraine war should really be mentioned in the paper – China abstained from the preliminary vote and was apparently able to live with the wording in the end.

India also agreed to the resolution, although New Delhi maintains close ties with Moscow. Only Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against the resolution; 18 countries abstained.

“China’s position on the Ukraine issue has not changed”

However, Beijing then tried to stress that “China’s position on the Ukraine issue has not changed,” the Chinese mission to the United Nations said on Thursday when asked by the United Nations South China Morning Post informed. China’s yes to the resolution also has nothing to do with the phone call that head of state and party leader Xi Jinping had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just hours before the vote. “The vote of ‘yes’ was a vote on the entire text of the resolution and cannot be taken as support for this paragraph,” the Chinese UN official said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had previously praised the resolution and also highlighted China’s approval in a tweet.

The text of the resolution also states in the relevant paragraph that peace and security must be restored “on the basis of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of each state” and that “all those responsible for responsible for violations of international law”.

Xi Jinping: No use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine war

In his first phone call last week with Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the escalation of the Ukraine war more than a year ago, Xi Jinping, as usual, avoided talking about a war. Instead he used the phrase “Ukraine crisis”. While calling for a quick diplomatic solution to the conflict, Xi did not condemn Russia’s attack. In the Chinese summary of the conversation, the word “Russia” is even missing entirely. Xi, meanwhile, referred to the 12-point plan for Ukraine that his government presented earlier this year – which, however, also refrains from condemning Russia and does not contain any demand for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Xi Jinping and Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin continue to maintain good relations despite the Russian attack. In March, for example, Xi flew to Moscow to meet Putin; On the other hand, he declined an invitation from Zelenskyj to visit Kiev as well.

One of the few red lines that Beijing has formulated towards Russia is the use of nuclear weapons. “There are no winners in a nuclear war,” Xi said in an interview with Zelenskyy. “On the nuclear issue, all parties should remain calm and reserved, keeping in mind the future and destiny of themselves and humanity as a whole, and work together to resolve the crisis.” (sh)