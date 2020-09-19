China has launched a counter-attack in the dispute over US sanctions against Chinese companies. The Beijing government on Saturday put a mechanism in place to take punitive measures against foreign companies if they threaten the People’s Republic’s “national security”. According to observers, the move is clearly aimed at US companies after the government in Washington ordered the deletion of the Chinese video platform Tiktok from app stores.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the new punitive measures are to be directed against “foreign companies, organizations and individuals”. In addition to security concerns, Beijing cites violations of “internationally recognized economic and trade rules” as possible triggers. Fines, import and export restrictions as well as investment and entry bans can therefore be imposed.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

The US government announced on Friday that it would block the download of Tiktok and the Wechat messenger app, which is popular with Chinese-speaking users, via the Google and Apple app marketplaces from Sunday. The Department of Commerce in Washington justified the decision with threats to “national security”. US President Donald Trump suspects Tiktok of espionage for China, which the parent company Bytedance rejects.

For the more than one hundred million Tiktok users in the US who have already installed the app, the ban means that they will no longer be able to download updates from Sunday. You should be able to use the app itself until November 12th. Wechat is already banned from Sunday.

The grace period for Tiktok should enable the app to be sold to a US company. Corresponding negotiations with the US technology giant Microsoft initially did not lead to a result. Most recently, the software company Oracle was considered a possible buyer.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Fox News on Friday that if there was no “deal” by November 12, Tiktok would be shut down for “all practical purposes”. However, if concerns about Tiktok can be dispelled by then, the order can be lifted again.

Beijing then spoke of “chicane” on Friday and threatened countermeasures. “If the US insists on going its own way, China will take the necessary steps to firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” the government said. The new sanction mechanism was announced on Saturday.

The foreign companies affected are to be put on a sanctions list. The USA also maintains such a list. In this way, the government in Washington has excluded the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from setting up 5G networks in the USA. (AFP)