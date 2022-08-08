Beijing opposes shifting responsibility for the crisis that the United States created and then began to look for excuses for their actions. About this on Monday, August 8, declared Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesman Wu Qian.

“The United States has completely provoked and single-handedly created the current tense situation in the Taiwan Strait, and therefore the American side must bear full responsibility for the serious consequences,” he said.

According to him, this happened after the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Congress Nancy Pelosi.

Wu Qian stressed that China’s countermeasures were a necessary warning in response to provocations by the US and Taiwan.

The day before, Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Wang Yi said that the United States planned a visit by Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in order to create a crisis on the peninsula in order to increase its military presence in the region.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on August 2 and described her visit as “a testament to the US commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.” The trip was the first official visit to the island by a speaker of the US House of Representatives in 25 years.

On August 4, the People’s Liberation Army of China began a large-scale live-fire exercise around Taiwan. On the same day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that all the friction in the Taiwan Strait was caused by the actions of the United States, without the speaker’s visit, events would have gone differently.

Beijing strongly protested the visit of the politician to Washington. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the imposition of sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family in accordance with the laws of the country.

China has also suspended cooperation with the United States in a number of areas. In particular, negotiations on climate change and the fight against illegal migration, cooperation on litigation and justice, as well as the fight against drug trafficking and international crime have been suspended.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s.