China on Monday accused the United States of sending at least 10 spy balloons into Chinese airspace in 2022. The White House denied that accusation.

“It is common for US balloons to illegally enter other countries’ airspace. In the last year alone, US high-altitude balloons have flown over Chinese airspace more than ten times without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities. The United States should reflect. and change their attitude before inciting confrontation, slandering and accusing others,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news conference.

“It’s not true. We didn’t do that. It’s not true. We still have diplomatic relations with China, we still have an embassy there. It’s not as if all communications between us and the Chinese Communist Party have been shut down. We have the ability to communicate with each other. communicate directly with Chinese leaders,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told the MSNBC.

Wang also accused the United States of carrying out large-scale spying operations, citing 657 reconnaissance operations in China alone.

“This includes its own allies. It violates the sovereignty of other countries, as well as international law and basic norms of international relations. The United States is the greatest empire when it comes to spying and surveillance in the world,” he added.

The spy balloon controversy has grown since February 4, when the United States shot down one of these objects that was flying over South Carolina and accused China of sending the device into North American airspace.

Since Friday (10), another three objects have been shot down in North America, two in the United States and one in Canada, but it is still not known what they would be and their origin.