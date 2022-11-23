GT: US is using NATO as a trap to deplete EU by boosting defense budget

The American authorities create a trap for the European Union by manipulating the NATO countries. With such a statement spoke the authors of the Chinese newspaper The Global Times, referring to the opinions of local experts.

Trap for the European Union

Journalists accused the United States of creating a trap for the European Union and stressed that Washington has “bad intentions.” In their opinion, the country uses methods of pressure on NATO member countries, demanding that they increase their defense budget. The actions of the United States lead to the undermining of the economy of Europe, the material notes.

Given the energy crisis that has broken out and serious inflation in the European Union, an increase in defense spending could cause a wave of even greater public dissatisfaction with European governments. As a result, it will be easier for the US to influence the leadership of the EU countries. The Global Times

Earlier, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke about the difficulties with the supply of military aid to Ukraine. According to her, Germany is “on the absolute frontier in terms of what it can give away.”

Relations with Russia

Cui Hongjian, director of the European Studies Department at the Chinese Institute of International Studies, said that the energy crisis in Europe is primarily due to the break in relations with Moscow. In his opinion, even if some countries find alternative sources of supply, “they will continue to suffer from high energy prices for the foreseeable future.”

The expert added that the energy crisis has reduced the competitiveness of the leading European economies. He admitted that the anti-Russian campaign would lead to disruption of global production chains, as well as “systematically affect food supplies, lead to energy shortages.”

The European Union and the G7 countries will introduce a ceiling on the purchase of Russian oil. The restrictions will come into effect on December 5. To this date, the European Union proposed to add a transitional period, which will last 45 days. At the same time, Western countries admitted that the level of the price ceiling could exceed the planned range of $40-60 per barrel.

Ukrainian crisis

Cui Hongjian added that under pressure from the United States, military assistance to Ukraine has become “politically correct” in the European Union. He cited the opinion of analysts who believe that NATO’s plan to increase the defense budget of European countries is Washington’s way of blackmailing the European Union.

The US and NATO are using the Ukrainian crisis to their best to increase their influence in the EU Cui Hongjian Director of the Department of European Studies, China Institute of International Studies

The specialist added that the United States is manipulating European countries in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, trying to achieve its strategic goals. “The EU will plunge itself into even greater chaos if it does not act independently and continue to follow the US,” the authors of the material concluded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had received signals from allies about Russia’s desire to conduct direct negotiations. He stressed that he did not want to conduct a dialogue with Moscow “behind the scenes.” In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Kyiv is changing its position on the negotiations, since “they have seven Fridays a week.”