The US Commerce Department said it saw a risk that two subsidiaries of BGI might contribute to the government’s surveillance apparatus.

I refer to the role of other companies in the military modernization of the ruling Communist Party or the development of weapons by Iran and Pakistan and suspected human rights abuses in Myanmar.

Washington accuses China of trying to use civilian companies to obtain chips and other technology that could be used to make weapons.

Beijing counters that the US government is trying to stop potential business competitors.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the United States was “making excuses to crack down on Chinese companies.”

Beijing called on America to “abandon ideological bias” and “stop misusing various excuses to unreasonably suppress Chinese companies.”

Ning said Beijing would “strictly protect the legitimate rights” of its companies, but made no mention of possible retaliation.

The government has issued similar statements in the wake of past US restrictions but often takes no action.

Subsidiaries BGI Research and BGI Tech Solutions have been added to the Entity List that is required to obtain government permission to obtain sensitive US technology.

The Commerce Department said the genetic analysis of the two subsidiaries posed a significant risk of contributing to the surveillance and oppression of minorities, and added that there was a significant risk of turning to military programmes.