China’s maritime police department has accused a Philippine vessel of deliberately colliding with a Chinese coast guard boat on a regular voyage near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The incident was reported on Sunday, December 10, at website departments.

As noted, on the morning of this day, two ships of the Philippine Coast Guard “illegally entered the waters adjacent to Ren’ai Reef in China’s Nansha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government.” In this regard, the Chinese Coast Guard “has taken control measures against Philippine vessels in accordance with the law.”

“Philippine cutter Yunasa May No. 1 ignored repeated warnings, violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, veered unprofessionally and dangerously off course, and deliberately collided with a coast guard cutter,” the report said.

The collision led to minor damage to the Chinese ship – there were scratches on the side of the boat, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

Responsibility for the incident “lies entirely with the Philippines,” it added.

At the end of October, the Chinese Coast Guard also accused the Philippines of deliberately organizing a collision with Chinese ships. Thus, on October 22, an incident was reported at the Ayungin Shoal. The Chinese coast guard tried to push back the Philippine vessel, resulting in a minor collision with a Chinese boat. It was noted that two hours after the incident, a Philippine Coast Guard boat appeared at the scene of the incident, which, according to the Chinese side, deliberately rammed the starboard side of a nearby Chinese fishing vessel.