GT: Pelosi damaged US international reputation with climate crisis remarks

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has damaged the country’s international reputation with her remarks about the climate crisis. This point of view expressed Chinese edition of the Global Times (GT).

The publication says that US President Joe Biden, during his speech at the UN Climate Change Conference COP27, faced an international audience that was convinced that the United States cannot be relied upon to keep promises. The mistrust arose after Pelosi’s statement at the UN global climate summit about the disagreement between the parties on the climate crisis.

“Pelosi’s remarks have damaged the US’s international reputation, but she doesn’t care. It seems that she is ready to do anything to strengthen the political power of the Democrats, ”said Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China University of Foreign Affairs. He clarified that the speaker criticized the Republicans even before the final summing up of the results of the midterm elections to the US Congress.

On November 8, the main day of voting in the midterm elections to both houses of Congress took place in the United States. They elected 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 out of 100 senators. According to preliminary estimates, the Republican Party took 220 seats in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, the Democratic Party – 215 seats.