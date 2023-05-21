The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Taiwan is an internal matter and speaks of undue interference

O Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said this Saturday (20.May.2023) that the G7 –group of the most industrialized countries in the world– is incoherent and works to “preventing international peace”.

O announcement it was released in response to discussions related to the Chinese ambitions in relation to Taiwan, an independently governed island that, since 1940, has been experiencing several moments of tension.

According to China, the sovereignty of the region should be discussed internally, without international interference.

“China firmly opposes interference by any external force in these matters under the guise of upholding human rights. The G7 needs to stop pointing fingers at China on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet issues and look at its own history and human rights record.”it says.

A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, whose name has not been released, says the group of rich countries needs to “reflect on your behavior” It is “change course”.

“China will never accept so-called rules imposed by the few. The international community does not and will not accept Western rules dominated by the G7 that seek to divide the world on the basis of ideologies and values, let alone succumb to the rules of small exclusive blocs designed to serve “America 1” and the inverted interests of a few. ”says the notepublished on the official website.

Read more: Historic tension between China and Taiwan flares up with US actions.

This year, the G7 summit is held in Hiroshima, Japan. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was invited as a representative of Brazil.

In addition to Taiwan issues, the group’s leaders also discuss the war in Ukraine and nuclear disarmament.

Read more about the G7 summit: