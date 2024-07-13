China’s Foreign Ministry Calls Biden’s Bill Gross Interference in Country’s Affairs

The bill “to promote the resolution of the Tibetan-Chinese dispute” signed by US President Joe Biden is a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, writes RIA News.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that the document violates the basic norms of international relations. In addition, the bill was called “gross interference in China’s internal affairs.” It was emphasized that it harms the interests of the PRC and sends a false signal to forces that advocate “Tibetan independence.”

The Chinese side expressed strong protest and made a stern representation to the US. The Foreign Ministry added that Tibet is part of China.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, Liu Pengyu, said that China is ready to respond symmetrically to the restrictions imposed by the American administration. He condemned the visa restrictions on several Chinese officials.