Washington is using NATO as a trap to undermine the European economy and increase its influence over European Union (EU) governments. This opinion was expressed on Wednesday, November 23, by the Chinese newspaper The Global Times with reference to the opinion of local experts.

In particular, the material cites the position of Professor of the Institute of International Relations of the Chinese University of Foreign Affairs Li Haidong, who accused the United States of ardent desire to force some European countries to apply an anti-Russian strategy, as a result of which the EU may become more dependent on NATO and the United States and lose its autonomy.

Thus, already in October, the annual inflation rate in the euro area amounted to 10.6% compared to 9.9% in September. Meanwhile, last year this figure was 4.1%.

Even if some European countries find alternatives, the expert believes, they will still face high energy prices in the near future.

In addition, according to analysts, NATO’s plan to increase the defense budget is one way for the US to blackmail the EU.

“The US has a malicious intent when they force NATO members to increase their defense budget. Given the current energy crisis and the serious inflationary situation in the EU, an increase in the defense budget could further cause popular discontent with governments, which will make it easier for the US to influence EU governments., – the article says.

As the Russian-Ukrainian conflict continues, European countries will be drawn into new unrest if you continue to follow Washington, the material notes.

Earlier, on November 19, Politico predicted a trade war between Europe and the United States. The article reported that Europe is preparing to respond to the United States on the entry into force on January 1 of the American law on reducing inflation, which provides for tax cuts and benefits in the field of energy supply for enterprises opening in the United States of America.

At the same time, as Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on November 1, the European Union is only capable of fighting for Washington’s impunity.

Prior to this, on October 30, Xinhua reported that the US had turned the European crisis into an “America’s opportunity” and profited from it, which angered the EU. The publication said that, according to The Wall Street Journal, dozens of companies moved their production to the United States against the backdrop of Washington’s policies.