China | According to Marin, we are too dependent on China, but can we break away from it? It’s not worth it, says the professor

Europe’s dependence on China is so great that it is not worth severing trade relations with the country, says Mikael Mattlin, research professor at the Institute for Foreign Policy.

Politicians concern about dependence on China is understandable. In practice, however, breaking away from China is almost impossible in the short term. This is what the research professor of the Institute of Foreign Policy says Mikael Mattlin.

Economic relations with China have sparked a lot of discussion after the war of aggression started by Russia. It is widely estimated that energy dependence on Russia was a mistake, because now the country can blackmail Europe with the price of gas.

The prime minister has commented on the issue particularly emphatically Sanna Marin (sd).

“We are too dependent on China. We must have our own European capability, because otherwise we expose ourselves to blackmail and influence efforts. And we will put citizens and societies in a situation in the future where we will not be able to take care of people’s critical needs,” Marin said in an interview with HS on Sunday.

Mattlin’s according to the concern, we are very late, because trade with China has been greatly inflated in Finland, Europe and the United States as well. Already 9 percent of Finland’s imports come directly from China.

“The problem is that there are categories in the trade where it is very difficult to replace China in the short term.”

Two-thirds of laptops and almost half of mobile phones come from China. For some earth metals, China is responsible for almost all imports, and also for active ingredients in antibiotics, China’s share is dominant.

“If trade relations were to suddenly break off, we would run out of many antibiotics.”

Marin said in an interview with HS that Europe needs to invest more in research, product development and new technologies. According to Mattlin, the idea is good, but, for example, in the design of semiconductors, the EU is currently an insignificant player alongside the United States, Taiwan and China.

“Today, raw materials are exported from us to China, and state-of-the-art technology is imported from there.”

Mattlin’s according to the way China is talked about has changed rapidly.

“It’s a bit funny that things that were previously thought to be just trade are now risks. In the early 2010s, many EU countries, including Finland, were literally begging for Chinese investments here.”

Mattlin says that if dependence on China worries you, Finland and Europe are the places to look in the mirror.

“For example, we ourselves have not wanted the production of base metals here, because it is polluting. It’s not that China has only strategically built such a situation, but equally we have wanted to push certain functions there.”

What So what should Finland and Europe do now regarding their dependence on China? China does not wage war like Russia, but it is still an authoritarian state with which Europe does not share the same understanding of democracy and human rights.

According to Mattlin, the situation is difficult because the dependence is so great.

“Since this is the situation, it doesn’t make much sense to start cutting off trade relations.”

In Mattlin’s opinion, surveying dependencies and thinking about alternatives makes sense nationally, at the EU level and in companies.

In addition to trade, Europe is linked to China in addition to the country’s investments, and according to Mattlin, certain investments in particular should be critically evaluated. China owns critical infrastructure from Europe, such as ports.

“If the investments have a close connection with the Chinese state, you have to be careful.”

According to Mattlin, one can also learn from Russia’s energy trade that individual companies should not be too dependent on China.

“Not all eggs in one basket, as some companies had with Russia.”

Russian and China, there is also a reason to make a difference, says Mattlin. According to him, China has a higher threshold to engage in similar activities than what Russia does with its energy extortion,

“If you look purely at trade and the size of the economy, China was 10 times as big a partner for the United States and three times as big for Europe as Russia before the Ukraine war. China is an economy that trades so much that it doesn’t make sense for it to start making such moves from a very young age.”

According to Mattlin Dependence on China does not pose an acute threat to Finland.

“But of course you shouldn’t be blue-eyed. You have to identify the problems and see which ones are critical in the longer term.”