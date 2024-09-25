Imagine being the first to bring back to Earth a piece of Mars, the planet that has always fascinated us. This is the challenge that is animating the space race, and this time the competition between China and the United States is becoming more intense than ever. China, in fact, has announced that it will advance the launch of its mission to return samples from Mars by two years, while NASA, on the other hand, is facing delays and economic complications.

The Tianwen-3 mission: an ambitious goal

China has decided to accelerate its program for the mission Tianwen-3bringing forward the launch to 2028compared to the previously estimated date of around 2030. But why the rush? According to Liu Jizhong, chief designer of the mission, the goal is to find evidence of life on the Red Planet. A historic milestone that could rewrite the history of astronomy and biology.

The plan calls for the launch of two rockets Long March 5: one will carry the descent and ascent vehicles, while the other will carry the orbiter and return module. The mission builds on the successes of the previous Tianwen-1, and may also include a helicopter and a six-legged rover to explore pre-selected areas of Mars with high astrobiological potential.

But it won’t be that simple: launching a return vehicle from another planet has never been done before. Can China overcome this challenge?

NASA in Trouble: The Price of Complexity

As China accelerates, the NASA is in less calm waters. The US mission Mars Sample Return (MSR)initially scheduled for 2026, has suffered a heavy blow due to out-of-control costs. According to an estimate of 8 billion dollarsthe budget has increased to 11 billionforcing the American space agency to rethink the entire project.

An outside investigation called the mission “too complicated,” and NASA accepted those criticisms, deciding to ask for help from seven private companies, including SpaceX And Northrup Grummanto find cheaper and more innovative solutions. Will NASA be able to recover lost ground and maintain its leadership in Mars exploration?

China and the US: Who will win the race?

The race to bring the first samples from Mars back to Earth is not just a matter of scientific prestige, but also an unprecedented technological challenge. China is moving quickly, but it will face complex challenges in designing the Tianwen-3 mission. On the other hand, NASA, which has historically led large space missions, is now having to collaborate with the private sector to overcome financial and complexity issues.

Will the US be able to recover lost ground or will China be the first to bring Martian samples back to Earth? The competition is open and surprises could be around the corner. Keep following us on iCrewPlay to stay updated on this fascinating space race and on future missions that will bring us ever closer to Mars!