China's development of 4- and 5-meter-diameter reusable rockets is being accelerated, with their maiden flights scheduled for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The manufacture of these 2 new models of large reusable launch vehicles is a response to the growing demand in the commercial space market, reported the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Reusable rockets are crucial to future space exploration efforts as they offer cost-effectiveness, high efficiency, technical complexity and are also environmentally friendly.

“Despite the remaining technical challenges, the development of the 2 models brings us one step closer to establishing the commercial space launch market”said Wang Wei, head of the state-owned company's research and development department.

The commercial space sector in China is experiencing a period of rapid growth. According to a recent document on the country's aerospace science and technology environment, China managed to complete 26 commercial space launches in 2023, with a success rate of 96%.

Additionally, 120 commercial satellites were developed and launched, representing 54% of all satellites sent into orbit last year.

Construction of launch pad No. 1 has been completed in Hainan Province, while construction of launch pad No. 2 is being accelerated. Each launch platform will have the capacity to carry out 16 missions per year.

“The inclusion of the commercial space industry in this year’s government work report has increased confidence in the industry’s development”declared Wang.

Wang said the commercial space industry should be cultivated as it is one of the new quality productive forces that can contribute to the comprehensive development of China's space industry.

With information from Xinhua.