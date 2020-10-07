A senior US President Donald Trump administration official has said that China has suddenly taken a ‘fiercely aggressive’ stance towards its neighbors including India and in the Indo-Pacific region. A senior administration official said this after the conclusion of the Quad Ministers’ meeting in Tokyo, where leaders pledged to coordinate in ensuring the peace and stability of the strategically important region.The quad is a group of four countries which includes the United States and India as well as Australia and Japan. Foreign Ministers of the Quad countries met in Tokyo on Tuesday. This was the first face-to-face interaction after Corona virus infection. The meeting took place in the backdrop of China’s aggressive military stance on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea and East Ladakh.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australian Foreign Minister Morris Payne reiterated the need to strengthen the free, open and rules-based international system. A senior official present with Pompeii told reporters that China’s aggression is a matter of concern.

The officer said, ‘It is a matter of concern. I mean, if you look at the conflict in the Himalayas between China and India, it has happened in the past and to prevent the situation from going out of control, methods have been adopted which are not written and said otherwise Huh. And then you see what happened here recently. Here people beat each other and killed them. ‘