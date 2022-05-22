China is preparing to extend the deadline of incentives intended for the purchase of new electric cars. Originally, the concessions were supposed to remain in force until the end of this year and then disappear, but the data that have characterized the local market in recent months convinced the government to extend them until a later date. According to the latest rumors, the extension of the incentives should be implemented at least until 2023: the ball now passes to government departments, including the Ministry of Information and Industrial Technology.

At the moment i details on the possible extension of the incentives are limited, which means that it is not yet known how large they will be in terms of figures as well as which vehicles will fall within the measures. According to what was reported by Carscoops, however, one of the measures currently under consideration by the government would be the reduction from 10% to 5% of the incentive provided for fully electric and hybrid vehicles. Recall that China initially intended to phase out subsidies for electric vehicles by the end of 2020, but all measures have been extended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now it is the steady decline in the local auto market to suggest to the government to extend the measures, in addition to the trend of the economy in general: just think that the overall sales of new cars across China last month fell by almost 48% compared to April 2021.