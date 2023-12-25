The Chinese do not say they are religious, although they ask the gods for help and kick kung fu to honor the gods.

Miaofengshan, Beijing

Married couple Deng Boy and Liu Suxiao places a doll girl and boy on the altar of the Goddess of the Sky Blue Clouds. Then they kneel and bow their foreheads to the ground.

They are certainly devout Taoists.

No, no, not at all, Deng and Liu shake their heads with a smile. Not to be believers!

It is very difficult for a Westerner to understand the religiosity of the Chinese: they pray to the gods but at the same time they deny connection to religion.

This is constantly encountered in China.

The Chinese think about religion so very differently. That is the difference I have come here to the Taoist temple of Miaofengshan on the outskirts of Beijing to find out.

Religion as a word sounds very official, political and distant to the Chinese ear. There hasn't even been a similar concept in the Chinese language to begin with, zongjiao has been developed to correspond to the western word religion.

When the Chinese are asked questions about religiosity zongjiaousing the word, the answers are overwhelming. China researcher and journalist Ian Johnson says in his information book The Souls of China, that ten years ago as many as 90 percent declared that they did not have such a religion of their own. A later survey was interpreted to mean that more than 60 percent of Chinese are downright atheists.

And yet there are enough people praying in the temples.

Many dolls have accumulated on the altar of the Goddess of the Sky Blue Clouds from grateful parents who have finally had a child.

A group of acrobats who came to the temple area for a pilgrimage pass a sign about the supreme power of the Communist Party.

Miaoshengfan's at the temple The goddess of the sky-blue clouds is the biggest star of the temple.

Most of those who kneel at this altar look anxious. They are asking the goddess of fertility for a long-desired child.

Instead, Deng and Liu are all smiles. They have already received twice what they asked for two years ago. There are adorable twin babies at home. The new parents have come with their dolls to thank the goddess.

“We also got a fertility nurse, but having two children is lucky. Getting even one is really hard. The goddess must have blessed us,” says doctor mother Deng.

Deng and Liu believe in the miracle-working powers of traditional deities, but otherwise do not practice religion. They only pray in the temple if they need to get difficult things sorted out.

The Chinese are a practical people, and that also applies to religions.

Deng Boya and Liu Suxiao show the temple guard the dolls they leave to the goddess as a thank you for the twins. See also Athletics | Jamaican ME runner Asafa Powell ends his career

A traditional theater troupe masks itself before the performance for the temple deities.

of Miaofengshan the second most popular of the deities is the golden, chubby god who helps in entrance exams.

High schooler Zhang Xin waiting for his turn to pray. A young woman desperately wants to go to a sports university. Earlier in his life, he only prayed for health and peace of mind.

In the temple grounds there is also a white-bearded god who organizes relationships (queue), a black-bearded god who helps doctors (no queue) and a nice-sounding deity of happiness (some queue).

So Miaofengshan is a Taoist temple. Or at least mostly. Avalokitesvara boddhisattva who brings health is Buddhist, the deity of happiness comes from folk belief. There is even an altar to Confucius, the founder of Confucianism.

This is often the case in China, traditional religions and philosophies are happily confused in the temples.

“I assume this is a Taoist temple. It does not matter. We only care about the end result,” says Liu Suxiao, the twins' engineer father.

Zhang, a high school student, says he only believes a little in Buddhism or Taoism.

“But I respect the gods. If you pray to them with all your heart, wishes will come true.”

China's history echoes in the words of Liu and Zhang.

In his book, Ian Johnson tells how at one time folk religion, Taoism, Buddhism and Confucianism were so closely intertwined with the customs and actions of everyday life and celebrations that the deep lines of the people did not even separate them into a separate religious life.

For centuries and millennia, they were the moral compass of life.

Of course, there were important philosophers and theologians of different tendencies in China, and there were also disputes between them. Ordinary citizens, however, sought one kind of help from one school of thought or temple, another kind from another.

A pilgrim prays at a Buddhist altar in a Taoist temple.

Thus on the first day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the Miaofengshan Temple is packed with people as it holds its annual pilgrimage.

Pilgrimage to Miaofengshan started as early as the 17th century, and once the Chinese walked 50 kilometers from the center of Beijing to the temple mountain. Now the journey is traveled by car. The parking lot is full.

Dozens of acrobatics, kung fu, and drumming troupes come to pay their respects to the gods of Miaofengshan during the two-week pilgrimage.

With their performances, they also honor associations that support pilgrims. They give out free tea and porridge, bread rolls and fresh cucumbers.

The longest line is at the stall that gives everyone four steamed balls of dough. There is a good luck inscription on the buns. Buns are of course food, but also lucky talismans and coveted souvenirs.

You need a stall The saving charity of united hearts – the sacred association of steamed buns. The gentleman has been running it for twenty years Mei Dongfua prominent silk merchant.

Performance groups are constantly streaming in front of the temple.

Mei says that there are more than 50,000 pilgrims, so the association will distribute 200,000 rolls over the course of two weeks. The rolls and delivery cost more than 20,000 euros. There are a lot of business people behind the association, but most of the money comes from Mei's pocket.

At least Mei is a devout Taoist.

“I believe in everything. And I don't believe in anything,” Mei rambles on.

Of course, he has prayed every year and received answers to his prayers in the form of business luck and even as children. However, participating in the organization of the event is of even greater importance to him.

“My purpose here is to meet many people who, according to the laws of karma, I should be fortunate to meet.”

Mei Dongfu herself rarely participates in the distribution of talisman breads to pilgrims, as it is usually handled by the volunteers she procures for the temple mountain.

Qi Huimin also tends the altar of the tea stall, where the goddess is surrounded by tea bowls. Acquiring such tableware is good for the wallets of low-income Actives.

Karmic happiness is an important idea in China.

At a nearby stall offering tea, Mrs Qi Huimin explains the simplicity of karma.

“There is a ditch in front of us. I might get over it. When you jump, you stretch your ankle. So you have to be nicer. If you are kind enough, good things will happen.”

Qi wants health for his family and excellent school places for his children, so he does good work by running two associations founded by a typical Beijing neighborhood.

One cleans the altar and the other offers tea: Whole Hearts Saving Charity – Dusting Association and Whole Hearts Saving Charity Tea Association.

Associations are a significant effort for their needy members.

The Chinese religiosity can also be changed into numbers if you know how to ask correctly. Ian Johnson has found surveys using a more traditional Chinese word for outlook on life, xinyang.

He ends up calculating that 300 million Chinese actively practice a religion such as Buddhism, Taoism, folk religion, Christianity or Islam. In addition to that, almost 200 million pray now and then.

So more than a third of the Chinese would have a religion. The share can be even bigger. The surveys are from years ago, and religiosity has increased in recent years, as evidenced by the increase in the number of temples, for example.

Even more are attached to individual religious ideas. As many as three out of four Chinese believe in karma. Almost half believe that life and death are decided in heaven.

Miaofengshan was visited by numerous stilt walking groups, which are gathered around various temples in northern China. Some of the groups were really skilled.

Many theater and martial arts have developed alongside temples in Chinese history.

Performer groups from different temples paid homage to the gods above all during the pilgrimage, but the members of the groups did not want to talk about the worship of the gods in the interviews. It's too sensitive a subject.

Matters of faith complicated by the Communist Party leading China, which has a difficult relationship with religions.

For businessman Meille, who leads the holy association of buns, the party is number one in the order of importance.

“I believe in the Communist Party.”

Like many other successful entrepreneurs, Mei is a member of the Communist Party. The party wants to be in the position of god in China, above all.

Read more: When the Finnish leader started in China, he was the first to find out which of the employees was the party's secret reporter – in China, the party's tentacles reach everywhere

About the pilgrimage Miaofengshan has several Chinese media reporting. Only one mentions the pilgrimage in his story. Others speak of a celebration of traditional culture.

Chinese traditional religions were marked by superstition even before the Communists came to power. At the beginning of the 20th century, the Chinese who wanted to modernize destroyed a huge number of temples.

In the 1960s, the communists continued the extermination with a new frenzy, when the violent cultural revolution destroyed the old traditions.

At that time, the Miaofengshan pilgrimage and the performing groups of temples and villages also quieted down.

In the early 1990s, they were allowed to revive again. Orchestras and kung fu groups were assembled again and senior citizens taught skills to young people. The groups began touring again, performing at funerals and temple festivals.

In recent years, Christianity and especially Islam have been squeezed, but traditional religions have been allowed to rise. It is part of the party's promotion of its own culture.

Religions get Pori with a quiet flame, as long as they remain under the control and command of the party. At Miaofengshan, the biggest banner reads like this: The party is in my heart. Always follow the party.