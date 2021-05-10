China | A tourist was caught on a glass bridge a hundred meters high as a gust of wind removed the glass panels around him

The wind suddenly broke the glass panels of the bridge at a Chinese tourist destination.

Man was stranded in northeast China when a gust of wind unexpectedly removed the glass panels of the suspension bridge from his pool. The British newspaper, for example, reports about this The Guardian.

The man was on a bridge at a height of one hundred meters on Mount Piyan in Longjing City, when winds blowing at about 42 meters per second blew glass panels off the bridge.

The tourist got stuck on the bridge until he was rescued by fire rescuers, police, and workers at the tourist destination about half an hour later.

In social a picture has been shared in the media in which a man surrounded by glassless openings is stuck in the railing of a bridge.

According to Chinese media, the man was not injured in the accident, but he was still taken to the hospital for examination.

Glass bridges are popular tourist destinations in China. The most famous is located in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province. A bridge over 400 meters long runs over the canyon at an altitude of 300 meters.

Local governments have prepared restrictions on building glass bridges, Chinese media say. Local governments want to harmonize technical standards for bridges and prevent their construction in earthquake zones.