China | A teenage tragedy shocks China: three children under the age of 14 are suspected of killing their classmates

Handan's city ​​in China's Hebei province, three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of killing their 13-year-old classmate. The case has shocked China and prompted many to call for more effective ways to prevent youth crime.

Police suspect that three teenagers killed their classmate on March 10 and buried his body in an abandoned vegetable garden. The boy had left his home on March 10, and the family hadn't reached him again after five in the evening. The family searched for the boy until ten in the evening without success.

The police discovered with the help of surveillance cameras that the boy had spent time with three boys of the same age. However, the boys denied having met the boy. However, the boy's father found information among the boy's We Chat messages that the boy had transferred money to one of the suspects.

The teenagers eventually led the police to the abandoned vegetable garden where the boy's body was.

The boy had injuries on his back and head, among other things. His face had reportedly been hit with a shovel.

The son's family lawyer Zang Fanqing's according to him, three classmates had bullied the boy for a long time. According to his family, the boy had been reluctant to go to school.

Case has not only shocked China, but also made many think about ways to curb youth crime in the country.

According to the BBC, both the victims and the suspects are so-called “abandoned children”. In China, it means that the child's parents have moved elsewhere for work, and the child is raised by, for example, the grandparents, in some cases no one.

Juvenile delinquency is more common among “abandoned children” than other children, according to the Global Times. The reason may be, for example, little supervision in schools rather than a lack of support from parents.

“In this case, the child was bullied for a long time at school, but the school was not interested enough in the matter,” the lawyer Liu Changsong told the Global Times.

According to the Global Times, the number of juvenile delinquencies in China has increased in recent years. In 2020, China lowered the age of criminal responsibility in serious criminal cases from 14 years to 12 years. Accusing a 12-year-old of, for example, murder requires permission from the Supreme Court.

“Handan's case will probably be the first in which this is applied nationwide,” Liu estimated.