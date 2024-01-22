Tuesday, January 23, 2024
China | A strong earthquake in China near the Kyrgyz border

January 22, 2024
According to the US Geological Survey, widespread destruction may have occurred.

in China a strong earthquake has occurred in the mountainous region near the border with Kyrgyzstan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.0.

The earthquake was registered at two o'clock in the night on Tuesday local time. Its center was in the Xinjiang region, about 140 kilometers west of the city of Aksu.

After the first earthquake, three aftershocks occurred in the area, with a magnitude of 5.0–5.5.

According to the USGS, casualties and widespread destruction were possible, although there were no immediate reports from the remote area.

The strong earthquake was felt all the way to Delhi, the capital of India, i.e. about 1,400 kilometers away.

Gansu province in northwestern China was hit by an earthquake last month that killed at least 148 people. It was the deadliest earthquake to hit China since 2014, when 600 people died in Yunnan province in the country's southwest.

