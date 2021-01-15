China | A Polish court is reassessing whether a Swedish citizen suspected of a crime can be extradited to China

53-year-old Li Zhihui has been awaiting an extradition decision in Poland since he was arrested at the airport in 2019 on the basis of a Chinese arrest warrant.

Polish On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the Court of Appeal to reconsider last year’s ruling that a Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihuin should be extradited to China on suspicion of fraud.

News agencies report this Bloomberg and AFP.

Interviewed by AFP Krzysztof Kitajgrodzkin, Li’s lawyer, said China is formally accusing Lita of non-payment in the business agreement in 2011-2012.

Li has denied his guilt.

The highest the court’s decision does not yet mean that the extradition decision has been completely halted.

Under the court’s order, the appellate court has a duty to ask China to clarify what Lita would expect at the time of extradition.

Kitajgrodzki has been concerned that Li would not receive a fair trial in China and that he could be sentenced to life or even death.

Since 2012 in Sweden Li, who has lived in China, is a member of the Falun Gong movement, which is banned in China. He has also resigned from the Chinese Communist Party, which the authorities generally do not view as good.

Judgment possible politics has been debated elsewhere in Europe.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on Wednesday the Swedish Democrat Markus Wiechelin in answer to the question in its opinionthat Sweden is in close contact with the Polish authorities about Lin’s case. He has also been visited in prison.

“We assume that Poland will comply with its obligations under international law.”

In doing so, Linde probably referred to the fact that, in accordance with significant international treaties and practices, people should not be extradited to states where they could be subjected to torture or other inhuman treatment.