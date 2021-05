China’s Manned Space Engineering Bureau said Sunday that the remnants of a Chinese Long March 5B missile will enter the atmosphere at 10:12 Beijing Time (02:12 GMT), 15 minutes less or more.

In a post on his social media accounts, he added that the expected location of the wreck is at longitude 28.38 degrees east and latitude 34.43 north.

The coordinates indicate that the remnants of the missile will fall somewhere in the Mediterranean.