China | A kindergarten teacher received the death penalty in China after poisoning 25 children

Prior to the poisoning, the kindergarten teacher had argued with his colleague about how the children should be treated properly.

29.9. 13:22

A kindergarten teacher sentenced to death in China for poisoning 25 children to retaliate against a colleague, according to AFP and US channel CNN.

The court ruled Monday that Wang Yun put sodium nitrite in porridge, which was served to a group of his fellow children. Twenty-five children became ill and were rushed to hospital. The poisoning occurred in March 2019 in Jiaozuo City, Henan Province in central China.

CNN says before the poisoning, Wang had argued with a colleague about how children should be treated properly.

As a result of the poisoning, one boy became seriously ill. He spent ten months in the hospital and died in January this year, he says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Sodium nitrite is a white solid with a granular, crystalline or powdery solid. In food, it is mainly used in meat and fish products to improve shelf life and emphasize red color. In large quantities, nitrite can interfere with the transport of oxygen in the child’s body.

According to the court, Wang knew about the harmfulness of the substance, but it held that Wang “did not care about the consequences”. He had obtained material from the internet.

According to news sources, the children began to vomit and faint after eating their morning porridge, AFP says. In China, kindergarten children are between the ages of three and six.

Wang did not open up his reasons for poisoning after the act, and by law his motives were “despicable”. According to the court ruling, the “manner and circumstances of the crime were very serious, which is why Wang must be severely punished in accordance with the law”.

The court added that Wang and the head of the kindergarten must pay compensation to the families of the children.

According to authorities, this was not the first time Wang had used sodium nitrite for poisoning purposes. In 2017, Wang put the substance in her husband’s drinking glass, causing her minor damage.