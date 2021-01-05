It is an exceptional verdict in the business world. Lai Xiaomin, former boss of financial conglomerate China Huarong, was sentenced to death on Tuesday, January 5, for “corruption and bigamy”, Chinese justice announced. Since Xi Jinping came to power, only one senior Chinese official has been sentenced to death. It was in 2016 for a murder case. Others were also sentenced to death, but suspended. The judgment comes as the communist power tightens the screw on the financial sector.

Lai Xiaomin was found guilty of obtaining 215 million euros in bribes and attempted to obtain an additional 13 million. The justice also attributed to him embezzlement of public funds of 3.1 million euros. The amounts were “extremely important, particularly serious circumstances and extremely malicious intentions”, said a court in Tianjin in its judgment. He was also convicted of bigamy, for having “lived a long time with other women”, apart from his marriage, of which he had “illegitimate children”.

In January 2020, Lai Xiaomin had made a confession broadcast by public television CCTV. Images of an apartment in Beijing, supposed to belong to him, with safes and cupboards filled with wads of cash, were then released. Lai Xiaomin, who had previously worked at the central bank and for the bank gendarme, claimed not to have “spent a single cent”. “I did not dare to spend” money, he said. Pictures had also shown luxury cars and gold bars that the accused allegedly accepted as bribes.

The financial conglomerate that he led, China Huarong Asset Management, is one of the largest managers in China of bad debts, that is to say with a high probability of non-repayment. It is one of four companies created by the government in 1999 to clean up the banking sector. The group has since diversified into investment, loans and real estate.